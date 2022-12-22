Positively Georgia
FCC slaps robocaller with record $300M fine

(Pexels)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First it was telemarketers calling during dinner time.

Now, it’s robo calls hitting your cell phones at all hours of the day. One caller in particular is the target of the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC just proposed a $300 million fine against an auto warranty robocall campaign. That is the largest ever penalty proposed by the agency over unwanted calls.

