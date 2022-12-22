First Alert: Cold front brings rain, patchy ice, and dangerous cold tonight into tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Expect a cool, cloudy, and breezy day today with a few isolated showers possible through the evening and highs near 50.

This is all ahead of a cold front on the way tonight that will bring scattered showers to the metro. A wintry mix and maybe some light accumulation of snow is possible in far north Georgia.

Due to this front, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day. Patchy ice is possible on the roads, especially north of the metro, and dangerous cold will be widespread across the area.

Wind chills will stay at or below zero starting Friday morning through Saturday morning. This can lead to frostbite on exposed skin and hypothermia if you spend 30 minutes or more outside without proper winter wear.

We will thankfully see sunshine, but temperatures will stay below freezing for most of the weekend with the exception of a few hours on Christmas Sunday.

Timing:

Tonight: Rain rolls in starting in far northwest Georgia around 9-10 PM, pushing off to the Southeast through the overnight hours. Temperatures will quickly plummet, resulting in some wintry mix and maybe some light snow accumulation in far north Georgia. A few flurries will also be possible in north metro.

Ice will be possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. It is best to stay off of the roads Friday morning if you can.

Scattered showers and maybe some light wintry precipitation possible through the overnight tonight. (ANF)

Tomorrow morning: Temperatures will drop upwards of 30 degrees in 6 hours from near 50 around midnight to the teens around sunrise. Wind Chills when you wake up Friday will be well below zero.

A wind chill warning is now in effect for far north Georgia and a wind chill advisory is in place for the rest of our area. Wind chills as cold as -20 will be possible north, with wind chills -5 to -10 for those in the metro.

Wind chills will be well below zero Friday morning. (ANF)

Friday afternoon - Saturday Morning: Wind gusts between 25-40 mph will be possible which will keep temperatures feeling anywhere from the single digits to -20 for an entire 24 hours. This is why we have our wind chill warning for far north Georgia and wind advisory for the rest of the area through Saturday at noon.

Wind chill temperatures will be anywhere from -5 to -20 tonight through Saturday morning. (ANF)

Prepare Now:

Drip your faucets, turn on your heat, and open up cabinets that pipes are under to prevent pipes from bursting.

Get any errands done today, to avoid having to be outside or on the roads, especially tomorrow morning when some patchy ice is possible.

Thankfully, we will start to warm next week with temperatures back near 50 Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast:

First Alert Weather Day tomorrow for the dangerous cold that will last through Christmas Weekend (ANF)

