GDOT and AAA gear up for Holiday Freeze, say preparation and visibility are key

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia road crews are out preparing several major highways and roads ahead of the big storm. They want to help you get around safely if you are going to be on the move.

“We have really ramped up our brine capabilities,” said Natalie Dale, GDOT.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will once again send out crews Thursday evening to pretreat the metro’s major interstates with liquid brine. They started the process late Wednesday and made repeat trips Friday morning. GDOT says repetition is important. Some 13 crews are canvassing I-75, I-85, I-285, and I-20. Once the mixture is down and the deep freeze arrives, crews will inspect the roads.

“Do we need a deicing material? Do bridges and overpasses have a good amount of that rock salt down? Has the wind blown away what we put out there? Do we need to get more?” said Dale.

Massive rigs, which travel about 40 miles per hour, need room to do their job, so GDOT is asking drivers to stay home. Major roadways, from Macon to the Tennessee state line are being treated.

“We’ll have crews sort of working throughout the night and into tomorrow to make sure that when we find icy patches we’re busting them up,” said Dale.

AAA is ramping up its roster of crew members. The roadside assistance company says they’ve already seen an increase in customers visiting their service centers ahead of the Holiday Freeze. Car batteries are getting a once over, along with a check of key fluids that keep our car engines running smoothly in the cold.

Like GDOT, AAA recommends avoiding travel altogether, but if you have to brave the elements, take it slow. And if you have the misfortune of breaking down, stay visible.

“Make sure you have your hazard lights on. Just make sure someone is able to see you. That’s one of the most important things you want to do,” said Marion Brown, AAA.

If you find yourself in an unsafe situation, contact the police. Otherwise, AAA says to stay with your vehicle if you get stranded.

