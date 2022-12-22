GDOT begins treating roads ahead of winter weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In preparation for the frigid weather, the Georgia Department of Transportation has started brining operations across metro Atlanta.

GDOT crews will be spreading 200,000 pounds of brine on the roads to prevent them from icing over during the freezing temperatures. And over 1.8 million pounds of brine are being spread across the state. These trucks need space to work because they have to go 40 miles per hour to spread the brine thoroughly and cars need to stay back from them to not get sprayed.

RIGHT NOW: @GDOTATL trucks are putting 200,000 gallons of brine on major roadways through the metro to prep for the incoming cold. They’ll be out all day and need drivers to stay home if possible since brine trucks have to go 40 mph and have cars keep their distance.@ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/VXWV59fOSG — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) December 22, 2022

Brine is a simple mixture of salt and water used to spray on ice-filled roads.

Here in Atlanta, GDOT is focusing on major roadways like I-75, I-85, I-20, and bridges and overpasses.

Once the storm hits, GDOT will be using sensors on the roads to detect black ice so that they can know exactly where it is and break it up. They also have a special solution to spread in areas where a lot of ice sticks to get rid of it.

