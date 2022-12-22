Georgia declares December 21st “21 Savage Day”

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum artist and humanitarian 21 Savage was honored by the state of Georgia for being an outstanding citizen with his continued philanthropic efforts in the community and nationally with his ‘bank account’ financial literacy program.

The rapper was honored with a proclamation of Dec. 21st being permanently declared “21 Savage Day” across the state of Georgia to honor his name, presented by State Representative Billy Mitchell.

21 Savage and his Leading by Example Foundation hosted their 4th annual Holiday Grant-A-Wish Event and invited 100 local Atlanta parents and children to the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA to participate in an evening filled with gifts including Moolah wireless free tablets, Christmas treats, and holiday cheer.

In attendance were 21 Savage, Lorraine Cochran Johnson, and family members.

Through his Leading By Example Foundation, Savage granted a total of $21K in scholarships by opening 21 bank accounts for teens and students alike.

