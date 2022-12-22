Holiday Entertaining with Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few festive products for your next holiday soirée. For more information, visit www.bourbonblondeblog.com. Sponsored By: Bourbon Blonde Blog.

Stella Rosa Premium Imported Brandy

Stella Rosa’s Premium Imported Brandy is hand-crafted in small batches and preserved in a luxury glass bottle to deliver the essence of Italy. Stella Rosa Brandy features three distinct flavors: Smooth Black, Tropical Passion, and Honey Peach.

Santa Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Holiday Beer

Santa Clausthaler will make your holidays merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years and this limited-edition holiday beer features Clausthaler original with cranberry and cinnamon. Serve ice cold, just as it’d be at Santa’s home at the North Pole.

Atkins

Atkins Protein Cookies allow you to indulge without sacrificing your wellness goals this holiday season, with 10g of protein, 3g net carbs and less than 1g of sugar. Visit www.atkins.com for more information.

