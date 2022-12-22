Positively Georgia
Holiday travel being impacted by severe winter weather

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Extreme winter weather is hitting the U.S. during the busiest holiday travel season.

FlightAware was already reporting numerous cancellations Thursday morning.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was already packed with travelers before 5 a.m. The security lines were some of the longest some had ever seen.

“I’ve been very impressed by Hartsfield-Jackson employees and TSA officials. The lines have been enormous at times, but they are moving people quickly,” said Rob Hughes, Atlanta News First’s Morning Anchor who was catching a flight Thursday morning at the Atlanta airport.

The following were full delay and cancellation statistics at 11:30 a.m., according to FlightAware.com:

  • Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today: 2,653
  • Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today: 1,719

Travelers are strongly encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Click here to check flight and airport status at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Click here to track flight delays and cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson.

The National Weather Service released Key Messages for the Dec. 22-25 Arctic Blast, which include the possibility of considerable travel impacts:

Social posts Thursday morning from major U.S. airports:

