Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Inmates help corrections officer being assaulted in jail

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Two inmates helped a corrections officer in South Carolina who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.

South Carolina Department of Correction officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson gives key testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.
Key Jan. 6 witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony
Sandy Springs firefighter
Sandy Springs firefighters rappel down Children’s Hospital of Atlanta
Evander Holyfield
Evander Holyfield delivers food to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department - File photo
Vacant house fire under investigation in northeast Atlanta
A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies