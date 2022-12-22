INTERVIEW: Last-minute Christmas stocking stuffers
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you have yet to buy those holiday gifts, there is some good news. Because of supply chain delays last year, a lot of products that were supposed to arrive a long time ago now sit on store shelves. That’s causing retailers to offer deep discounts to help get the products out of their warehouses. Experts warn, if you find a good deal, don’t wait.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.