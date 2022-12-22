Man arrested after assaulting officer, hotel guests in Acworth

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after assaulting hotel guests and a police officer at the Deerfield Lodge in Acworth.

Officers responded to the lodge Dec. 18 for a welfare check after reports of a man running around naked. When the first officer arrived, they found out that the man had assaulted some guests.

The man, 37-year-old Kelly Michael Holcomb, then assaulted the officer; he punched and tried to strangle the officer. Holcomb was only subdued once EMS were able to administer a sedative. Holcomb was taken to the hospital for treatment and released into custody. The injured victims were also treated.

Holcomb has been charged with aggravated assault, battery, forced burglary, obstruction of law enforcement officers and second degree damage to property.

