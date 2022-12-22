Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released

NOPD is searching for a suspect who shot a 14 year old.
NOPD is searching for a suspect who shot a 14 year old.(Gray TV)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21.

24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The exact cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surveillance photo of man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Atlanta
Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting
Decatur High School
‘Not a white people thing’ | Students call for policy after teacher uses N-word
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FREEZE
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Dangerous cold plunges into North Georgia Thursday night!
Drugs seized in a raid Dec. 21.
South Fulton police seize drugs in early morning raid