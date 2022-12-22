New Treatment for Osteoarthritis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New Research Reveals Common Treatments for Knee Pain Are Falling Short, Leaving Many People Unable to Perform Day-to-Day Tasks. Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Brian Carr Discusses the Physical, Social and Mental Impact Knee Pain has on Patients and Educates Viewers About Innovative Non-Opioid Treatment Options. For more information visit: www.yourxfactor.com. Sponsored By: Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.