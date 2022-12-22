Positively Georgia
Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting

Surveillance photo of man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Atlanta
Surveillance photo of man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Atlanta(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter hat and black pants inside what appears to be a convenience store.

According to police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the 3500 block of Campbellton Road SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Crimestoppers officials say they are also offering a $2,000 reward.

If you recognize this individual, please contact Homicide Detective David Jenkins or the homicide unit at 404-546-4235.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

