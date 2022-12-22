Preventing pipe bursts in frigid weather, experts offer advice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowner James Kennerly can’t help but worry as the deepest freeze metro Atlanta has had in 9 years is headed our way.

“My main concern is the exterior pipes because we’re leaving town today trying to beat the weather tomorrow,” he said.

Unable to find a store-bought Styrofoam protector for his exterior faucet, he came to the Bates Ace Hardware on Howell Mill Road for advice.

“If you do like our parents or grandparents did, you can wrap it in insulation,” said assistant manager Tommy Brown as he demonstrated how to use a 3-inch roll of the fiberglass material to wrap a faucet.

If you can’t make it to a home improvement store, no worries.

“You could also just use a towel, bath towel, to wrap around it, and just waterproof it so the moisture can’t get to it,” he said, adding that you should cover the wrap with a plastic bag, securing it with adhesive tape to prevent moisture from getting inside.

For exterior pipes, you can cover them using pool noodles cut down the center, Brown said.

He also suggests unhooking any garden hoses and turning off exterior water pipes at the source, including sprinkler systems.

Kennerly, the homeowner, ended up buying a roll of insulation he’ll use on his outdoor faucet. He wonders if he’ll return to Atlanta after Christmas to find many homeowners with plumbing disasters.

“I hope I’m not one of the victims,” he said with a laugh.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.