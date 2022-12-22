Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection.

The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window. Plus, the health inspector observed a dead pest and grease build-up on pans stored as clean. And mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, and spicy rice were at unsafe temperatures.

Management had nothing to say about it when Atlanta News First dropped by the restaurant. As a result, customer Leon Carter canceled his order and double-checked the health report in the restaurant which was barely visible.

“Wow! That’s unsanitary, very unsanitary,” Carter said.

There are several other good scores to report around town. Pasta Da Pulcinella in Atlanta improved this week to 90 points and an “A” on a reinspection after failing a week ago. In Gwinnett County, Chili’s on Scenic Highway in Snellville scored a 95 and in Cobb County, Loaded Potato Bar on Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta earned 98 points.

The Firepit Pizza Tavern on Memorial Drive in Atlanta received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve earned three perfect scores in a row. They’ve been around for four years, and they make some delicious pies in their brick oven. You can start out with the tavern salad with mixed greens, bacon, and goat cheese, unicorn wings are popular, the southwestern bodega burger with the street corn, a Cuban sandwich with mac & cheese, and how about a little honey pie? How sweet it is. That will do it for this week. I’ll see you next week. Boy, that’s good!

