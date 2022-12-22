Positively Georgia
South Fulton police seize drugs in early morning raid

Drugs seized in a raid Dec. 21.
Drugs seized in a raid Dec. 21.(South Fulton Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police seized a “large quantity” of drugs during a morning raid Dec. 21. The raid was the result of a year-long investigation.

Police entered a home in the 3400 block of Lee Place and seized drugs and handguns. In total, two handguns, 92 grams of mushrooms, 47 grams of cocaine, 301 grams of liquid promethazine, $110.00 and 6.7 pounds of marijuana.

Decalvin Williams and Larry Crawford were both arrested and charged with, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, trafficking amphetamines, possession of a Schedule III narcotic, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

