South Fulton police seize drugs in early morning raid

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police seized a “large quantity” of drugs during a morning raid Dec. 21. The raid was the result of a year-long investigation.

Police entered a home in the 3400 block of Lee Place and seized drugs and handguns. In total, two handguns, 92 grams of mushrooms, 47 grams of cocaine, 301 grams of liquid promethazine, $110.00 and 6.7 pounds of marijuana.

Decalvin Williams and Larry Crawford were both arrested and charged with, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, trafficking amphetamines, possession of a Schedule III narcotic, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

