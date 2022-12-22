Toy thief strikes again, breaks into Atlanta nonprofit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A real-life Grinch is stealing joy from kids in need.

This is the second holiday season that an Atlanta-based non-profit has been hit with a break-in ahead of the holidays.

Every December, the Empty Stocking Fund makes sure kids have presents to open during the holiday season. They moved into their own facility in Southwest Atlanta in 2020.

“One of the unique big differences with the Empty Stocking Fund, we not only serve the children, we empower the parents to choose the gifts they want to give their children,” said Executive Director Manda Hunt.

She said someone broke in and stole orders filled for families in December 2021. They had to start upping security at their warehouse.

A suspect broke in again this past November.

Hunt said this time someone broke through a loading dock door window.

Surveillance video shows the suspect rolling out carts filled with toys.

“It’s such an important part of our model to be able to give the families what they choose and not being able to do that is really frustrating,” said Hunt.

She said they’ve made big investments in security.

Hunt said while they could use more donations, what they’d like the most this Christmas is peace of mind going into the next holiday season.

“Ultimately if someone has a warehouse that’s more secure, we definitely need it I think because this keeps happening.”

Atlanta police say so far, they haven’t identified any suspects or made an arrest in this case.

The Empty Stocking Fund isn’t just during the holidays. It also helps kids with supplies during the school season.

