Vacant house fire under investigation in northeast Atlanta

Atlanta Fire Rescue File phot
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department - File photo(WGCL)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vacant house went up in flames Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says on Wednesday around 10:20 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 66 block of 12th Street NE. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on the top floor of a three-story vacant structure.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by AFRD Fire Investigators.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

