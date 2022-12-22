Vacant house fire under investigation in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vacant house went up in flames Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says on Wednesday around 10:20 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 66 block of 12th Street NE. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on the top floor of a three-story vacant structure.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by AFRD Fire Investigators.

