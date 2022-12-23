Atlanta organizations helping those in need fight winter weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many of us staying in town are fortunate to have a warm place to stay, but others don’t have a place to ride out the winter weather.

Organizations such as Traveling Grace Ministries are making sure those without a home have a warm place to stay as bitterly cold temperatures hit metro Atlanta.

“We’re basically trying to meet them where they are. Either get them to the shelters themselves in our van or whatever we have,” said English.

The organization’s founder and CEO Nolan English says they’re also handing out hundreds of coats to those who need them most.

“We’re trying to get layers on those folks that are hunkering down to try to fight through this winter weather,” said English.

Atlanta is seeing colder temperatures than normal with months of winter weather still to come.

“We know this is just the beginning and we have to help people get through this no matter what,” said English.

To donate or learn more about Travel Grace Ministries, click here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.