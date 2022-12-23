Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary

People of interest in a Dec. 10 burglary on Cone Street.
People of interest in a Dec. 10 burglary on Cone Street.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery.

Three people entered the Hype 24/7 at 138 Cone St. NW Dec. 10 around 3:40 a.m. They stole multiple pairs of shoes and clothing items. The three are believed to be responsible for similar burglaries at the Hype 24/7 Dec. 4 and Dec. 16.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traveling Grace Ministries
Atlanta organizations helping those in need fight winter weather
Police is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects.
DeKalb County police seek help identifying two shooters who left male injured
R&B group Con Funk Shun releases new album
Atlanta organizations helping those in need fight winter weather