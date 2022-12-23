Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery.

Three people entered the Hype 24/7 at 138 Cone St. NW Dec. 10 around 3:40 a.m. They stole multiple pairs of shoes and clothing items. The three are believed to be responsible for similar burglaries at the Hype 24/7 Dec. 4 and Dec. 16.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

