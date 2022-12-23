Atlanta police looking for person of interest in 17th Street bridge shooting
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest in the Nov. 26 double murder at 17th Street.
The shooting left 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson dead.
According to APD, a dispute reportedly escalated to gunfire on the 17th Street bridge, killing Charles and Jackson and injuring five others.
RELATED STORIES
- WATCH: Mother of teen killed near Atlantic Station gives press conference
- Family of victim of shooting near Atlantic Station hires law firm
- Video shows possible suspects in deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
- WATCH: Atlanta police provide update after 2 teens die near Atlantic Station
Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the $2,000 reward.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.