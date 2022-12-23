Atlanta police looking for person of interest in 17th Street bridge shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest in the Nov. 26 double murder at 17th Street.

The shooting left 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson dead.

According to APD, a dispute reportedly escalated to gunfire on the 17th Street bridge, killing Charles and Jackson and injuring five others.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the $2,000 reward.

