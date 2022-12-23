Positively Georgia
Atlanta warming centers are open as extreme weather approaches

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People lined up an hour before warming centers opened and many of them said without this support they would be sleeping outside tonight as the frigid temperatures move in.

The warming centers are proving people with a fresh cot to sleep on, pillows, blankets, showers, water, and a hot meal.

Where to warm up as temperatures drop

“I don’t have a place to go. I am a senior citizen and I can’t afford two times their rent. I’m very, very happy. Just think about it, even 40 degrees is kind of rough out here,” said an Atlanta resident.

Warm centers will be open throughout DeKalb County and will be open 24 hours.

