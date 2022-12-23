Positively Georgia
Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the second half of the...
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.

Pebblebrook will be the only Georgia high school performing at the event. The Sugar Bowl parade will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Alabama and Kansas State will face off in the Sugar Bowl at 11 a.m. Dec. 31.

