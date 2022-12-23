Crash on I-85 south in Chamblee disrupts commute ahead of holiday weekend

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-85 south in Chamblee has impacted traffic ahead of the holiday weekend, officials say.

Authorities responded to I-85 near Shallowford Road and Clairmont Road for reports of a crash.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials says three of five lanes are blocked as crews work to investigate the crash.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the crash.

Officials say the anticipated time the crash will be cleared is around 5:30 p.m.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

