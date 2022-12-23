Positively Georgia
Crash on I-85 south in Chamblee disrupts commute ahead of holiday weekend

Crash on I-85 south in Chamblee
Crash on I-85 south in Chamblee(Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-85 south in Chamblee has impacted traffic ahead of the holiday weekend, officials say.

Authorities responded to I-85 near Shallowford Road and Clairmont Road for reports of a crash.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials says three of five lanes are blocked as crews work to investigate the crash.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the crash.

Officials say the anticipated time the crash will be cleared is around 5:30 p.m.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

