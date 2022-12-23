DeKalb County police seek help identifying two shooters who left male injured
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who allegedly shot a man on Dec. 13 in the metro Atlanta area.
According to police, two individuals approached and shot a victim who was entering his vehicle near the Smoke Rise Bottle Shop around 7:45 p.m.
Officials say the two later fled towards a nearby Shell gas station.
DeKalb County police released pictures of the individuals hoping it could lead to an arrest.
If you have any information, please call 911 or the Homicide/Assault Unit at (770) 724-7850.
