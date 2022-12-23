Positively Georgia
DeKalb County police seek help identifying two shooters who left male injured

Police is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects.
Police is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects.(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who allegedly shot a man on Dec. 13 in the metro Atlanta area.

According to police, two individuals approached and shot a victim who was entering his vehicle near the Smoke Rise Bottle Shop around 7:45 p.m.

Officials say the two later fled towards a nearby Shell gas station.

DeKalb County police released pictures of the individuals hoping it could lead to an arrest.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Homicide/Assault Unit at (770) 724-7850.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

