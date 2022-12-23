First Alert Weather Day: Negative wind chills and patchy black ice in North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the dangerous weather conditions that could impact you and your families health and safety due to the dangerously cold air.

A few showers exited the metro through the overnight, but with some of the rain being fairly steady, there is still water on the roads. This means that patchy black ice will be possible across the area, especially in far north Georgia and on bridge and overpasses.

We ask that you stay off the roads this morning out of an abundance of caution until we can get a grasp on the black ice situation.

The greatest threat will be the extreme cold and wind. Winds will gust upwards of 40mph today, with maybe some isolated higher gusts, which will keep wind chill temperatures near or below 0 from 8AM today through Saturday morning.

Wind chills will stay dangerously cold Friday through Saturday morning (ANF)

Power outages are already being reported across the area, and we expect more as the wind will be relentless all day today and even into tomorrow. Have a back up place to stay in case the power goes out as your home will be too cold to stay in if the power goes out.

Here is a look at the wind gusts just through this morning:

Wind gusts will be anywhere from 25-40mph today with isolated gusts higher. Power outages possible. (ANF)

Because of how low wind chill temperatures will be, we are under a wind chill warning in far north Georgia in the mountains, and a wind chill advisory for the metro through noon Saturday. Wind chills anywhere from -5 to -10 will be possible in metro with wind chills as low as -20 in our northern counties.

Any exposed skin for upwards of 30 minutes can lead to frost bite.

Wind chills between -5 and -20 are possible through Saturday morning (ANF)

Christmas weekend will stay very cold, with temperatures only briefly climbing above freezing Sunday afternoon, but it will still feel below freezing as it will be breezy all weekend long.

How to take action:

-Stay off the roads this morning out of an abundance of caution until we can get a handle on the black ice situation

-Cover any exposed skin if you need to go out today. Exposed skin in wind chills that we are expecting can get frostbite in 30 minutes, and even maybe as short of a time as 20 minutes in far north Georgia.

-Be extremely careful if you use any kind of space heater, and do not use your stove or oven as a heat source for your home

-Keep pets indoors through the weekend

- Keep pipes dripping and heat on even if you plan to travel over the holiday weekend

7 Day Forecast:

First Alert Weather Day today for dangerous cold. It will feel below freezing through all of Christmas weekend. (ANF)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.