Flight delays, cancellations continue at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The high winds in Atlanta and conditions around the country are impacting people who are hoping to fly out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this morning.

As of 5 a.m., there were 40 delays and 90 cancellations on the boards at Atlanta’s airport.

More than 2,400 flights were canceled and 9,300 were delayed as of 9 p.m. Thursday because of snow, rain, ice, wind and extreme cold, according to CNN.

Two of the airports that have been hit the hardest are Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Denver’s airport.

New York’s three airports began warning passengers early that the incoming winter weather could possibly disrupt their travel plans.

Many airlines are issuing weather waivers that allow travelers to change their itineraries without penalty. However, there is only a short window to do so.

