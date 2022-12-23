Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Flight delays, cancellations continue at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Flight cancellations and delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Friday morning
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The high winds in Atlanta and conditions around the country are impacting people who are hoping to fly out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this morning.

As of 5 a.m., there were 40 delays and 90 cancellations on the boards at Atlanta’s airport.

More than 2,400 flights were canceled and 9,300 were delayed as of 9 p.m. Thursday because of snow, rain, ice, wind and extreme cold, according to CNN.

Two of the airports that have been hit the hardest are Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Denver’s airport.

CHECK FLIGHT DELAYS/CANCELLATIONS

New York’s three airports began warning passengers early that the incoming winter weather could possibly disrupt their travel plans.

Many airlines are issuing weather waivers that allow travelers to change their itineraries without penalty. However, there is only a short window to do so.

HELPFUL COLD WEATHER STORIES

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A DeKalb homeowner was woken up by this large tree on his house overnight.
LIVE BLOG: First Alert Weather Day, reports from around metro Atlanta
A tree down on power lines on Victory Drive in Cherokee County.
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
Delays and cancellations at Atlanta airport Friday morning
Flight cancellations and delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Friday morning
Georgia Power
Power outages reported across North Georgia