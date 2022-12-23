Gwinnett County Fire Battalion Chief James Lange retires after 26 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A longtime Gwinnett County fire battalion chief has announced his retirement after 26 years.

According to Gwinnett County officials, James Lange embarked on a career in “emergency medicine with a private ambulance service.” After he personally felt “a calling in life to help others,” Lange joined several fire stations across Gwinnett County.

Lange says he enjoyed “mentoring and teaching other firefighters and company officers.”

“Listen more, talk less. Take and show initiative. Keep a positive attitude and a servant’s heart. Know when to be humble and patient. Stay fit, both mentally and physically. Be a team player. Represent the department and yourself well,” he said.

