How to prepare your home for inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As extreme weather is expected to hit Georgia, officials are encouraging residents to prepare their houses for strong winds.

Experts say that there is even a possibility that trees might be uprooted and will come down with the predicted high wind gusts.

“One thing you can do is have somebody come out and assess your trees. We can find a lot of structural defects of trees that we can either remove or mitigate,” said Cesar Martinez, a certified arborist with Atlanta Arbor.

She says that it is important to maintain your trees throughout the year and not hesitate to reach out to the experts.

“I’d recommend any time you’re concerned, if a big storm comes through, maybe have an arborist come out soon to inspect trees to see if they’ve been damaged or anything to take note of.”

Kimberly Magee experienced it the day before the bad weather arrived when a tree fell on the house she rents in Cobb County Thursday morning. Luckily, she was not injured.

“I was actually about to get in the shower and I heard this huge bang and the dog started barking,” Magee said. ” Interestingly enough, I had told my landlord that that tree needed to come down along with a couple of others before winter hit, and lo and behold, there it is.”

