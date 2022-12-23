LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning.

By 5 a.m., there were already several reports of trees down across the area.

The following is a list of reported downed trees:

2:37 a.m.

Henry County officials are seeing trees in the roadways in several locations.

3:52 a.m.

Sandy Springs Police: Road closure - Northside Dr. at Highcourt Rd. due to wires down.

4:02 a.m.

Cherokee County has multiple downed trees and power lines scattered throughout the county. No roadway issues yet.

4:53 a.m.

Large tree down in East Point causing a power outage on Headline Dr.

4:58 a.m.

Victory Drive in Cherokee County is closed near 6712 Victory Drive due to a tree on the power lines blocking the road. Avoid the area if possible.

5 a.m.

DeKalb Fire: Confirmed tree on a home in DeKalb County at 1501 Woodshire Dr. No reported injuries.

5:22 a.m.

Tree down report - 352 Holly St. NW Atlanta GA

**We will continue to update this list as new reports come in. Check back for the latest updates.

