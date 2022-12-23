LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning.
By 5 a.m., there were already several reports of trees down across the area.
The following is a list of reported downed trees:
2:37 a.m.
Henry County officials are seeing trees in the roadways in several locations.
3:52 a.m.
Sandy Springs Police: Road closure - Northside Dr. at Highcourt Rd. due to wires down.
4:02 a.m.
Cherokee County has multiple downed trees and power lines scattered throughout the county. No roadway issues yet.
4:53 a.m.
Large tree down in East Point causing a power outage on Headline Dr.
4:58 a.m.
Victory Drive in Cherokee County is closed near 6712 Victory Drive due to a tree on the power lines blocking the road. Avoid the area if possible.
5 a.m.
DeKalb Fire: Confirmed tree on a home in DeKalb County at 1501 Woodshire Dr. No reported injuries.
5:22 a.m.
Tree down report - 352 Holly St. NW Atlanta GA
**We will continue to update this list as new reports come in. Check back for the latest updates.
RELATED STORIES:
Power outages reported across north Georgia | Check the Georgia Power Outage Map
Here’s what you need to know about dealing with very cold weather
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.