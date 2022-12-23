LIVE BLOG: First Alert Weather Day, reports from around metro Atlanta
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation.
That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.
DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP
Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to know during this dangerous arctic blast that’s moving into Georgia.
6:23 a.m.
6:19 a.m.
6:17 a.m.
6:11 a.m.
6:01 a.m.
5:58 a.m.
5:55 a.m.
5:25 a.m.
4:17 a.m.
3:58 a.m.
3:20 a.m.
RELATED STORIES:
Power outages reported across north Georgia
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Dangerous cold plunges into North Georgia Thursday night!
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.