LIVE BLOG: First Alert Weather Day, reports from around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation.

That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to know during this dangerous arctic blast that’s moving into Georgia.

6:23 a.m.

Are you seeing flurries up in Roswell!? Our first alert radar is hinting at a few snowflakes flying around in north Fulton. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/rEZlN17Lcj — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 23, 2022

6:19 a.m.

According to our teams that are out treating streets, Sandy Springs roadways are drying due to the windy conditions. But if you have to be out and about, watch out for black ice, particularly in shady areas. https://t.co/qbR5129LsL — Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) December 23, 2022

6:17 a.m.

Light snow being reported. No accumulation, but periodic wind blown flurries are a good bet. #gawx #atlwx https://t.co/IENVMbYVZ9 pic.twitter.com/DhTik6SKnO — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) December 23, 2022

6:11 a.m.

If you are flying Southwest, you are going to want to get to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport EARLY. The line to check bags and check in is LONG inside and outside Atlanta News First Posted by Madeline Montgomery on Friday, December 23, 2022

6:01 a.m.

ATLANTA - (6AM) May get some wind blown flurries around the Metro as bitter cold filters in this morning. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/RLD0dUQsqZ — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) December 23, 2022

5:58 a.m.

First Alert Weather Day: Temperatures plummeting just before 6 AM and reports of snow in far north Georgia pic.twitter.com/RB7WDmSl8Y — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 23, 2022

5:55 a.m.

I’m talking with the DeKalb homeowner who was woken up by this on his house overnight- coming up at 6am ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ pic.twitter.com/XtlUKvP3Nx — Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) December 23, 2022

5:25 a.m.

5:25AM - Winds are WHIPPING, yall. we have reports coming in of downed trees and power outages all over North Georgia. Gusts 30-45mph continue through the day. #FirstAlertATL #AtlantaNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Y1Aq6TZpvr — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) December 23, 2022

4:17 a.m.

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous cold and patchy ice making its way into North Georgia. Here is the update just past 4 AM. #atlnewsfirst #FirstAlertWeatherDay #gawx #ATLWX pic.twitter.com/zJ92lGJtRl — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 23, 2022

3:58 a.m.

4am Wind Chills. Temperatures are plummeting. Wind chills drop below 5 degrees in the next 2 hours. We have crews all over Metro to bring you the latest. See you 4:30-7am on @atlnewsfirst #FirstAlertATL pic.twitter.com/LgKJmBUQsd — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) December 23, 2022

3:20 a.m.

BLACK ICE: The rain was fairly steady overnight in some spots, and I can tell you just on my drive in from Cobb County,... Posted by Courteney Jacobazzi on Friday, December 23, 2022

