LIVE BLOG: First Alert Weather Day, reports from around metro Atlanta

A DeKalb homeowner was woken up by this large tree on his house overnight.
A DeKalb homeowner was woken up by this large tree on his house overnight.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation.

That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to know during this dangerous arctic blast that’s moving into Georgia.

6:23 a.m.

6:19 a.m.

6:17 a.m.

6:11 a.m.

If you are flying Southwest, you are going to want to get to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport EARLY. The line to check bags and check in is LONG inside and outside Atlanta News First

Posted by Madeline Montgomery on Friday, December 23, 2022

6:01 a.m.

5:58 a.m.

5:55 a.m.

5:25 a.m.

4:17 a.m.

3:58 a.m.

3:20 a.m.

BLACK ICE: The rain was fairly steady overnight in some spots, and I can tell you just on my drive in from Cobb County,...

Posted by Courteney Jacobazzi on Friday, December 23, 2022

