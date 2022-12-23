Positively Georgia
Man shot by police officer after attempting to run officer over

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cartersville police officer shot a man early this morning while serving a warrant.

The officer stopped the man’s car just after midnight at 1338 East Main St. The man refused to get out of the car and tried to run the officer over. The officer shot at the car, hitting the man with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

He was taken to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center for treatment. The officer was not injured.

