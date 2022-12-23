Organizations urging people to check on elderly neighbors before temperatures drop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Meals on Wheels, in Georgia, more than 400 thousand seniors are isolated and living alone, more than 300,000 are threatened by hunger, and more than a half million are living in or near poverty.

The nonprofit is on a mission to provide those seniors with meals that are healthy and nutritious.

The nonprofit delivered meals to the seniors that will last them a week. Pantry items like canned food, apple sauce, and beans can be helpful if they lost power. With the impending arctic blast approaching the state, they’re encouraging people to get in touch with their elderly neighbors to make sure they have everything they’d need in case of an emergency.

The American Red Cross said it’s best to prepare before a big weather event. You can always check on your neighbor to see if they need help gathering up some blankets, flashlights, and canned goods in case your neighborhood loses power.

Georgia Power released this statement, “Georgia Power has long urged preparation ahead of severe weather events, and that is what we’ve been saying this week, as well. We encourage seniors or any customer to prepare ahead of storms by having flashlights handy, charging electronic devices, having an emergency kit, and knowing outage reporting numbers for their utility. It’s a good idea for medically vulnerable residents to be in touch with family members, neighbors, or assistance agencies ahead of severe weather.”

