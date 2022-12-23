Positively Georgia
Portion of busy Alpharetta road closed as crews repair broken water pipe

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a busy road in Alpharetta will be closed until Tuesday as crews work to repair broken water pipes, officials announced.

According to officials, Fulton County Water Services advised Alpharetta officials that a section of Marietta Street between Roswell Street and Old Milton Parkway will be closed.

“The crew is working to complete a temporary repair to restore water service,” according to Alpharetta officials.

There is no estimated time as to when service will be restored to the area.

