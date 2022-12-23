Potential car thieves stopped by Atlanta police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer stopped would-be car thieves on Marietta Street Dec. 14.

The officer noticed a group of boys observing him as they walked down the street. He decided to return to the location after turning a corner. The boys were nowhere to be seen when he returned, so he went into a nearby parking deck.

He spotted the boys looking into parked and unoccupied vehicles. The boys ran when they noticed the officer, but he was able to apprehend one of them. Additional officers caught the rest of the boys near State Farm Arena.

The boys were charged with loitering and prowling and obstruction by fleeing. One of the boys was also charged with underage possession of a firearm.

