Power outages reported across north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holiday freeze is causing some concern. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Over 80,000 Georgians were in the dark at 4:30 a.m., which means no lights or heat in their homes as we deal with dangerously cold air.

But Georgia Power says they are ready for this kind of weather event. If you lose power, they say there is no need to report the outage because they will know as soon as it happens thanks to smart meters. In fact, you can sign up for alerts on their website so you know when there is an outage, which is a great option if you’re going out of town for the holiday.

CHECK THE GEORGIA POWER OUTAGE MAP HERE

If you have a different provider, you should go ahead and check their website to learn how their outage system works.

