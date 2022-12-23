Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Staten Island Ferry engine fire prompts passenger evacuation

Nearly 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for Staten Island from...
Nearly 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for Staten Island from Manhattan after the vessel’s engine room caught fire and billowed smoke over the upper New York Bay, authorities said Friday.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for Staten Island from Manhattan after the vessel’s engine room caught fire and billowed smoke over the upper New York Bay, authorities said Friday.

Five people were injured in Thursday’s blaze, with three going to the hospital with unspecified minor injuries, the New York Fire Department said at a news conference.

Rescue units responded shortly after 5 p.m. to get the passengers to safety, with some wearing life preservers as they were transferred to other vessels.

The Sandy Ground was temporarily anchored near Bayonne, New Jersey, as passengers were transferred, the NYC Department of Transportation said. A spokesperson for NY Waterway said one of its ferries assisted with the evacuation.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which also took part in the rescue, evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. The ferry’s crew members were also taken off the boat.

There were approximately 868 people on the vessel, the Sandy Ground, with an additional 16 crew members, Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Frank Leeb told a news conference.

The department will wait at least 24 hours and monitor temperatures before entering the engine room to determine whether the fire is completely extinguished, Leeb said. The blaze was contained to the ship’s engine room and stack, the fire department said.

Leeb credited the ship’s crew with quickly notifying the Coast Guard. “They were also very quick to make sure that they sealed the engine room, evacuated the area” and injected CO2 into the room to remove the oxygen, Leeb said.

Officials said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

People of interest in a Dec. 10 burglary on Cone Street.
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill...
LIVE: Biden, first lady visit Children’s National Hospital
Police is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects.
DeKalb County police seek help identifying two shooters who left male injured
Crash on I-85 south in Chamblee disrupts commute ahead of holiday weekend
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home