Suspect in June LaGrange murder arrested by Atlanta police

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.(Source: Gray News)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a suspect in a June murder in LaGrange at Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport Dec. 23.

Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens was arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Stephens is accused of shooting Briyona Heard, Marquez Fitzpatrick and Laquan Dewberry Jun. 24.

The shootings reportedly occurred after a gathering at 1009 Hogansville Rd. in LaGrange. Fitzpatrick and Dewberry traveled to 307 Vernon St. where they were found by police. Police found Heard on Hogansville Road.

The three were taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, where Dewberry was pronounced dead. Heard and Fitzpatrick survived.

Anyone with further information should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

