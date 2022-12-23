Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather.

HELPFUL COLD WEATHER STORIES

Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.

According to the North Georgia EMC, the TVA has implemented the directive across its entire seven-state service area.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.