1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta.

Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.

A woman was also found dead in the elevator. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police believe the incident is part of a murder-suicide attempt between the man and woman.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.