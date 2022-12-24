1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta.
Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
A woman was also found dead in the elevator. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
At this time, police believe the incident is part of a murder-suicide attempt between the man and woman.
The investigation remains ongoing.
