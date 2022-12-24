Atlanta warming centers at capacity, City expands resources to meet demand

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the coldest night of the year, Atlanta’s warming centers were at capacity.

Atlanta News First crews walked into one of the City’s two warming centers, at a rec center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

At roughly 8 o’clock, the City was serving roughly 125 people dinner. There were cots lining a basketball gym.

At one point a City of Sandy Springs police cruiser pulled up and dropped off a person to the warming center.

Multiple APD units also dropped off individuals.

“We are at capacity as far as cots are concerned; however, we will never turn anyone away and will continue to build capacity to ensure our residents experiencing homelessness have a safe and warm place to stay during this extremely cold weather,” said a spokesperson for the City of Atlanta.

By 9 o’clock, we watched city workers carry mattresses out of the gym to be taken to another warming center, established late on Thursday to accommodate all those in need.

“We will have chairs and mats available and fill every inch of the space we have. We are exploring additional options to increase our capacity, and will continue to work with Partners for HOME and the entire Continuum of Care for the same,” said the city spokesperson.

Across town, at Grady Memorial Hospital, we watched roughly 40 people experiencing homelessness huddle inside the Emergency Room waiting room.

“This is the only place I knew to go. I’m from Alabama,” said one woman, who said she had minor injuries but sought to stay at Grady to stay warm.

ANF crews walked inside the ER with her where a security guard said she could stay as long as she kept a low profile.

Barefoot, she joined a growing group of people experiencing homelessness in the waiting room.

Atlanta News First reached out to Grady about their policies around discharging homeless individuals.

“Grady works with area shelters to ensure all patients have a safe discharge destination when temperatures fall below freezing,” said a Grady spokesperson, in a text message.

According to a January Point-In-Time count, there were just over two-thousand people experiencing homelessness, both sheltered and unsheltered.

According to the City, that’s a 38 percent decrease compared to 2020.

The City has a goal to find permanent housing for 1,500 people by 2024.

“We’ve accepted discharges from Grady through the activation.”

“We’re going to continue to worth with our partners across the continuum of care to make sure that everybody is working to build capacity.”

