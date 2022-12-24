Crews across metro Atlanta work to fix broken water pipes during holiday freeze

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues.

Officials responded to the area near Ponce De Leon Ave NE & Kennesaw Ave NE on Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta News First observed water shooting up in the air.

According to officials, “we have located the leak and are working to make the repairs.”

Broken water pipes in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

There is no official timetable for when the water pipes will be repaired.

The roads on Ponce De Leon and Lakeview Avenues have been very icy for commuters.

Sleet and ice on busy road in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

Atlanta News First observed small accumulations of what appeared to be slush and ice. Motorists should remember to drive safely and be cautious when driving on icy roadways.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that both eastbound lanes on Old Alabama Road in Newtown Park are covered with ice from a broken sprinkler system. There is no timetable on when the lanes will re-open.

