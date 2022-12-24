Positively Georgia
Crews battle house fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

House fire on Martin Luther King Jr.
House fire on Martin Luther King Jr.(WANF)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are battling a large house fire on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Reports of the blaze came in just before 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming out of a vacant one-story home.

A nearby residence also caught fire, according to AFRD. Firefighting efforts remain ongoing.

Atlanta News First is at the scene.

