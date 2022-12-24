DeKalb County officials: Refrain from calling 9-1-1 to report burst water pipes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County officials have advised residents who experience issues regarding burst water pipes caused by the holiday freeze to refrain from calling 9-1-1.

Officials are experiencing a “higher than normal call volume due to emergency calls about burst water pipes.”

“We understand the stress involved with the sudden burst of water pipes however, DeKalb public safety officers are unable to shut off water pipes that are not in the public right of way,” says Alesia Guest, Director, DeKalb County E-911 Communications.

RELATED: Preventing pipe bursts in frigid weather, experts offer advice

Many residents across northern Georgia have experienced issues related to the extreme cold weather this week.

Guest suggests residents contact a private plumber or property management to turn off the water at homes that have been impacted.

“If you have a broken pipe, it is imperative that you shut off the water or call your property manager or plumber to shut it off immediately.”

Officials previously told Atlanta News First it is “imperative that citizens notify us if they see these types of leaks. They can call 311 to notify us. We want to make sure we are doing our part to keep citizens safe.”

HELPFUL COLD WEATHER STORIES

Don’t forget to download our First Alert Weather app for the most up-to-date information.

Click here for the latest forecast.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.