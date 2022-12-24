Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fayetteville authorities seek help finding missing 79-year-old man

Missing 79-year-old Fayetteville man
Missing 79-year-old Fayetteville man(Fayetteville Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Fayetteville asked for the public’s help in searching for a missing 79-year-old man.

According to Fayetteville officials, Edward Felder has been reported missing since early Friday morning after he failed to return home after a doctor’s appointment.

Felder is known to have been near Senoia at 10:51 a.m., Suwanee at 12:36 p.m., and at a Citgo gas station in Acworth at 5:40 p.m., officials told Atlanta News First.

He is driving a white 2021 Hyundai Accent with plate number XWD621.

Officials say he was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a blue or black jacket.

If you have seen Felder or know of his whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

At least three people are dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike...
3 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say
Tree smashes through winshield
Tree branch crashes through car windshield in Roswell due to extreme weather
Fire reported in Atlanta Friday evening
Structure fire reported on James P Brawley Drive in Vine City
Structure fire reported on James P Brawley Drive in Vine City