Fayetteville authorities seek help finding missing 79-year-old man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Fayetteville asked for the public’s help in searching for a missing 79-year-old man.

According to Fayetteville officials, Edward Felder has been reported missing since early Friday morning after he failed to return home after a doctor’s appointment.

Felder is known to have been near Senoia at 10:51 a.m., Suwanee at 12:36 p.m., and at a Citgo gas station in Acworth at 5:40 p.m., officials told Atlanta News First.

He is driving a white 2021 Hyundai Accent with plate number XWD621.

Officials say he was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a blue or black jacket.

If you have seen Felder or know of his whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1.

