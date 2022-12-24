Positively Georgia
Fire at southeast Atlanta apartment complex under investigation

Photo of fire at southeast Atlanta apartment building
Photo of fire at southeast Atlanta apartment building(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire in metro Atlanta on Christmas Eve.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials, crews responded to an apartment building at 1177 Constitution Rd. after reports of a fire.

“Firefighters are operating in offensive mode,” officials told Atlanta News First.

There is no official word if any residents were displaced. There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

