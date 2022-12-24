FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory extends through 1pm Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon today, with feels like temps between -15 to 0 through the morning.

It is going to be a brutally cold day today. Plan on mostly sunny skies, with a breeze between 15-25mph that bites. Temperatures in the single digits this morning climb into the mid 20s this afternoon, but it will feel like it is 15 degrees or colder through the day.

Frigid and breezy with mostly sunny skies. (cbs46)

Tonight lows drop back into the teens, with Christmas highs in the mid 30s.

From noon Saturday through 1pm Sunday. (cbs46)

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from noon today through 1pm Sunday. With the breeze continuing through the weekend, wind chills below 0 are possible again tonight.

We start a warming trend next week back into the 50s with dry conditions. However, by New Years Eve we may be dealing with a strong storm system and heavy rain.

Dry with a gradual warming trend. (cbs46)

