How well do you know Christmas? Test your knowledge with this holiday trivia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas is a time for family, gifts and holiday cheer. But just how well do you know Christmas? Here are some trivia questions you can solve with friends.
Question: What are the two other most popular names for Santa Claus?
Answer: Kris Kringle and Saint Nick.
Question: What was the first company that used Santa Claus in advertising?
Answer: In 1931, Coca-Cola was the first company that launched a marketing campaign for the Christmas holiday.
Question: Which country did eggnog come from?
Answer: Most historians agree the delicious holiday beverage, also known as “posset,” originated out of England and dates as far back as the 13th century.
Question: Which one of Santa’s reindeer has the same name as another holiday mascot?
Answer: None other than Cupid!
Question: Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?
Answer: Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition in the 16th century.
Did you get them all? Share this with a friend to test their Christmas knowledge!
