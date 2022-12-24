Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after officials say a person was shot and killed on Friday evening.

Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

The identity of the victim has not been released by officials at this time.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

No further information has been released by officials.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta warming centers at capacity, City expands resources to meet demand
James Logan Simpson III
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta
Dealing with freezing temperatures while unhoused
At least four people are dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike...
4 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say