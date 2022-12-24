Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Structure fire reported on James P Brawley Drive in Vine City

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire on 145 James P Brawley Drive on Friday evening.

Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the fire has been distinguished. According to a release, fire crews responded to the heavy fire at about 17:20 involving a residence building in Vince City.

Two people were in the house but made it out safely. Officials said that residents and five gods were safely evacuated from the building.

google map screenshot of the fire in Vince City
google map screenshot of the fire in Vince City(Atlanta News First)

There is no word on what caused the fire. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

At least two people are dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
2 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say
Tree smashes through winshield
Tree branch crashes through car windshield in Roswell due to extreme weather
Structure fire reported on James P Brawley Drive in Vine City
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez convicted in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting