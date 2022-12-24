Structure fire reported on James P Brawley Drive in Vine City

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire on 145 James P Brawley Drive on Friday evening.

Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the fire has been distinguished. According to a release, fire crews responded to the heavy fire at about 17:20 involving a residence building in Vince City.

Two people were in the house but made it out safely. Officials said that residents and five gods were safely evacuated from the building.

google map screenshot of the fire in Vince City (Atlanta News First)

There is no word on what caused the fire. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

